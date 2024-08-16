People rushing to hunt for essential goods at mobile sales trips in HCMC

People rushed to hunt for goods at reasonable prices at the 4th phase of the Mobile Sales – Market Stabilization Program which was held in Vinh Loc Industrial Park in Binh Chanh District, HCMC on August 15 evening.

Residents hunt for essentials goods at reasonable prices at mobile sales trips in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

The city plans to organize 15 mobile sales trips in Thu Duc Ciy and districts throughout the city from August 6 to September 15.

The program is organized by the city Department of Industry and Trade with the participation of prestigious domestic and international brands such as Saigon Co.op, MM Mega Market, Suntory Pepsico Vietnam, Procter & Gamble Vietnam, Binh Tay Food JSC, and more.

Consumers have an opportunity to buy products at discounts of up to 80 percent. (Photo: SGGP)

Nearly 500 items in 40 essential product groups such as dry foods, spices, confectionery, soft drinks, liquid laundry detergents, fabric softeners, shower gels, shampoos, and toothpaste were sold at the market.

Consumers have an opportunity to buy products at discounts of up to 80 percent, buy one, and get one of the same item free, buy at fixed prices of VND5,000, VND39,000, and VND49,000.

The program aims to bring quality consumer goods at attractive prices to residents, especially low-income earners, women, and workers.

Clients also have a chance to get discounts and other promotions worth up to VND50,000 each from e-wallets such as ZaloPay, VNPAY, and MoMo.

A stall selling instant noodles at the market (Photo: SGGP)

According to the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade, this is the first year that the city’s trade sector has implemented the Mobile Sales – Market Stabilization Program in response to the city’s promotional campaign. The program aims to stimulate domestic consumption, boost production and business activities, affirm the city’s position as a modern shopping hub for the country and the region, and reduce the financial burden on the city’s residents.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh