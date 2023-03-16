People illegally selling sensitive data receive prison sentence



Accordingly, Bui Viet Anh (former Deputy Head of the Cybersecurity Center under the Network Exploitation Department of VNPT Net Corporation) was sentenced to 30 months in prison for ‘Illegally sending or using information on computer and telecommunications network’. Bearing the same crime, six other law offenders received the punishments from 20-month suspended sentence to 18-month prison sentence.

Tran Manh Quan (former police officer in Long Bien District Police Station in Hanoi) was given a 6-year prison sentence for ‘Illegally sending or using information on computer and telecommunications network’ and ‘Forging documents of agencies, organizations’.

Investigation reveals that Pham Ngoc Tinh, Nguyen The Hung, and Nguyen Bac Tich formed a detective office. They then purposedly bought information about phone number locations, phone call histories, bank accounts to sell or serve their business purposes.

In 2019, Tinh contacted Bui Viet Anh to buy data. Anh used an account given by Vietnam Post and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) to illegally extract sensitive information of the company’s subscribers to sell to Tinh. Anh also bought similar data of customers of Viettel and MobiFone mobile carriers to resell for profit.

Tran Manh Quan knew Bui Viet Anh via checking mobile phone numbers to serve his work. Quan then took information that he could access related to mobile numbers from Viettel and MobiFone carriers to sell to Anh.