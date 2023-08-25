PCA leader hails Vietnam’s cooperation

Secretary-General of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague Marcin Czepelak has lauded Vietnam’s cooperation and strong performance in implementing the agreement to set up a PCA representative office in Vietnam.

Secretary-General of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague Marcin Czepelak has lauded Vietnam’s cooperation and strong performance in implementing the agreement to set up a PCA representative office in Vietnam, describing the country as a good example in partnership with the PCA.

Receiving outgoing Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Pham Viet Anh, Czepelak highly valued the PCA visit by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in December last year, considering it as a meaningful message of Vietnam on respecting and honoring international law, especially amid the current situation.

He showed his warm sentiments towards Vietnam, recalling his good memories during his visit to Vietnam to launch the PCA office in Hanoi. In August 2020, PCA had a book entitled “A guide to the PCA Arbitration Rules” translated and published into Vietnamese. This showed PCA’s special attention to Vietnam and reflected the court’s wish and determination to promote cooperation with the Southeast Asian country, he stated.