Patients aged 18, 26 with botulinum poisoning under severe condition

Cho Ray Hospital yesterday informed that the health situation of the two patients who were siblings developed seriously after 14 days of hospitalization.

According to Doctor Do Thi Ngoc Khanh, Deputy Head of the Department of Tropical Diseases under the Cho Ray Hospital, the health condition of a patient aged 18 at the hospitalized period was severe and his quadriceps muscle strength was one out of five. His health has not been overcome and recovered.

As for his brother aged 26, his health situation at the hospitalization period was better but the current situation gets more serious.

At the current times, the patients’ quadriceps muscle strengths were some two out of five to three out of five. The two patients are under treatment at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the doctors are trying to take care of the patients and prevent incidents, and severe development for the two siblings. However, the two patients are foreseen unassertively.

The Children’s Hospital No.2 is performing treatments for a patient aged 13, named N.V.D who was hospitalized on May 14 and was infused with Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent (BAT) antidote on May 15. At the moment, the patient knows how to perform health directions of doctors, pain stimulus meets the requirement, quadriceps muscle strength has not been overcome, two upper limps’ strength is two out of five, two lower limps’ strength is two out of five, eyelashes are falling out, cannot self-breath, paralytic ileus, was opened windpipe on May 24 and is being put into ventilator with low parameter, parenteral nutrition.

Besides, the 14-year-old patient named N.V.H who was administered for hospitalization on May 15 was infused with a half of BAT vial on May 15. The patient’s two upper limps’ strength is five out of five, two upper limps’ strength is five out of five as well. The patient can now stand and move normally, the eyelashes are not falling out anymore, can breathe, eat, drink and digest normally, and will be discharged from the hospital soon.

In addition, the 13-year-old patient named N.T.X. who was hospitalized on May 14 was infused with a half of BAT vial on May 15. The patient is suffering from chronic respiratory failure progresses and was intubated and transferred to ICU on May 18. At the moment, the patient breathes weakly, the child’s two upper limps’ strength is four out of five and the two lower limps’ strength is two out of five, has peristalsis, one-time failure when coming off the ventilator and is being put into ventilator with low parameter, nutrition through gavage.

The Children’s Hospital No.2 held a consultation with Cho Ray Hospital on the ways how to treat two children named D. and X. Accordingly, the two patients are under supportive treatment with a ventilator, nutrition, anti-infection and long-time care without BAT usage.