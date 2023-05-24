WHO urgently seeks antitoxin supplies for Vietnam botulism cases

The Drug Administration of Vietnam said that the World Health Organization (WHO) is urgently contacting partners around the world to seek supplies of rare medicine to support Vietnam botulism poisoning cases.

Related News Vietnam seeks WHO’s assistance for supply of botulism antitoxin

Currently, there are three food poisoning cases under active treatment requirements at Cho Ray Hospital but the hospital runs out of botulinum antidote.

The Drug Administration of Vietnam under the Ministry of Health suggested that Cho Ray Hospital contact import companies and suppliers to have more drug supplies soon.

As for the long-term solution, the Prime Minister agreed to direct the Ministry of Health to build a mechanism for ensuring rare medicines and drugs with limited supplies.

Particularly, Vietnam will establish centers for reserving rare drugs in socio-economic regions and have a payment mechanism for rare drugs that have been stored but expired as there is no patient.