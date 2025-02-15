Party chief welcomes RoK’s SK Group investments in Vietnam

The Party chief praised achievements that Korean firms, including the SK Group, have reaped in their operations in Vietnam, underscoring their role in the country’s socio-economic development.

Party General Secretary To Lam (R) and Chairman of the SK Group Chey Tae-won (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam hosted a reception in Hanoi on February 14 for Chey Tae-won, Chairman of the SK Group and also the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

The Party chief praised achievements that Korean firms, including the SK Group, have reaped in their operations in Vietnam, underscoring their role in the country’s socio-economic development.

With the Republic of Korea (RoK) being one of Vietnam’s top investment and trade partners, both countries are looking toward a trade target of US$150 billion by 2030, he said.

As the SK Group's plans to launch new projects align well with Vietnam’s socio-economic development orientations, he encouraged the group to work hand-in-hand with relevant Vietnamese agencies and authorities to ensure they are deployed swiftly, effectively, and with maximum impact.

Chey, for his part, provided an update on the group’s ongoing investment activities in Vietnam and its future expansion plans.

His vision includes leveraging the SK Group's world-class expertise in the energy sector to foster Vietnam’s sustainable growth. Key areas of focus are the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure, AI data centers, hydrogen energy, small modular reactors (SMR), as well as high-tech agriculture and logistics.

VNA