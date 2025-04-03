Party chief to pay tribute to former Lao top leader in Vientiane

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam will lead a high-ranking delegation of the Party and State of Vietnam to Vientiane on April 3 to pay respects former President of Laos Khamtay Siphandone.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam will lead a high-ranking delegation of the Party and State of Vietnam to Vientiane on April 3 to pay respects to former President of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and former President of Laos Khamtay Siphandone, who passed away on April 2.

General Khamtay Siphandone, former President of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, and former President of Laos. (Photo: VNA)

Khamtay Siphandone passed away at 10:30 a.m. on April 2 at the age of 102, according to a special communique by the LPRP Central Committee, National Assembly, and Government of Laos, and the Lao Front for National Construction Central Committee.

To express deep respect and profound gratitude for him, the LPRP Central Committee, National Assembly and Government of Laos, and the Lao Front for National Construction Central Committee have declared five days of national mourning from April 3 to 7.

Official memorial services will be held at the National Convention Center, Vientiane.

