Party chief suggests ways to foster Vietnam-Russia relations

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong put forth major orientations to strengthen Vietnam-Russia relations in the time ahead at a reception for Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin in Hanoi on October 16.Highly evaluating Volodin’s official visit to Vietnam, Trong said he believed that it will contribute to enhancing cooperation between the two legislatures and the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership.

Vietnam always treasures the whole-hearted support of the people of the Soviet Union in the past and now Russia to Vietnam during its past resistance war and the present cause of national construction and defence, he said, stressing that Vietnam attaches importance to the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia.

The Vietnamese leader also affirmed the importance the CPV attaches to promoting its relations with political parties in Russia.

In reply, Volodin conveyed regards from President V. Putin and other senior leaders of Russia to the Vietnamese Party chief, and emphasised that the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia always backs the enhancement of the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership.

Russia always considers Vietnam a priority, important partner in its foreign policy in Asia-Pacific, he continued.

Volodin briefed Trong on the outcomes of his talks with National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and the second meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee between the State Duma and the Vietnamese NA which took place earlier the same day.

The State Duma will try its best to step up cooperation mechanisms between the two legislatures and accelerate the implementation of agreements reached by high-ranking leaders of the two countries, contributing to strengthening the bilateral cooperation in economy, trade, national defence, security, culture and education, he affirmed.

Later the same day, the Russian legislative leader left Hanoi, concluding his two-day official visit to the Southeast Asian nation.