Party chief receives Speaker of Malaysia’s House of Representatives

Party General Secretary To Lam on October 24 held a reception for Speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives Tan Sri Dato' Johari Bin Abdul, who is on an official visit to Vietnam from October 22-25.

Party General Secretary To Lam (L) and Speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives Tan Sri Dato' Johari Bin Abdul at their meeting in Hanoi on October 24. (Photo: VNA)

The Party chief said the Vietnam visit by Tan Sri Dato' Johari Bin Abdul comes amid the strong growth of the relationship between the two countries, which recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties and are looking ahead to the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership in 2025. He expressed his confidence that the visit will further enhance the bilateral multifaceted cooperation.

Lauding Vietnam’s significant achievements in socio-economic development and anti-corruption efforts, Speaker Johari affirmed that Malaysia, as ASEAN Chair in 2025, would contribute to the building of a prosperous ASEAN Community. He expressed his wish for close cooperation with Vietnam to strengthen friendship, peace, stability, and freedom in Southeast Asia, while elevating ASEAN’s role and position in the region.

Mr. To Lam noted the countries share a sound traditional friendship and common views on several regional and international issues. He went on to commend the positive outcomes of the discussions between the Speaker and Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man as well as the effective cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries in law making, implementation and inspection. The Party chief said he believes that under Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship next year, the region will continue to be a zone of peace, stability, cooperation, and development.

He recommended both nations enhance high-level exchanges and interactions across various all levels to strengthen political trust and coordination on mutual interests. Also necessary is the sides’ greater facilitation of economic, trade, and investment collaboration toward their goal of achieving US$18 billion in bilateral trade by 2025.

Mr. To Lam stated Vietnam will support Malaysian investors and encourage Vietnamese businesses to invest in Malaysia, particularly in key areas of common interest such as new technologies, digital transformation, and clean energy.

Calling for increased joint work in defense and security and crime prevention, he said it is important to step up maritime collaboration, and promote shared responsibility in maintaining peace and stability in the region, including the East Sea.

Additionally, he thanked Malaysia for its support of the Vietnamese community living, studying, and working there, and requested continued assistance in this regard.

Acknowledging his host’s suggestions, Speaker Johari affirmed that Malaysia will work closely with Vietnam to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and to build a prosperous ASEAN Community.

VNA