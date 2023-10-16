Parliaments determined to beef up VN– Russia comprehensive strategic partnership

The National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam and the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation reaffirmed their determination to promote the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia.

The National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam and the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation reaffirmed their determination to promote the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia during the second meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee between the two parliaments on October 16 in Hanoi.

At the meeting co-chaired by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and visiting Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Viktorovich Volodin, the two sides heard a report on economic, trade, scientific, and technical collaboration between the two nations presented by the Inter-Governmental Committee on Economic, Trade and Scientific-Technological Cooperation’s Vietnam sub-committee.

Delegates discussed and assessed the implementation of cooperation agreements between Vietnam and Russia, and shared experience related to the promulgation of policies and laws to promote cooperation in terms of politics, economy, trade, investment, energy, transportation, finance and banking, science-technology, digital transformation, information-communication, education-training, culture, and tourism.

The two sides affirmed the crucial role of parliamentary cooperation in strengthening and advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia.

They agreed to work closely at international and regional forums; and consider coordinating in monitoring and promoting the implementation of cooperation agreements signed between the two countries.

The two legislative bodies reached an agreement on enhancing the exchange of information, policies, and laws related to the digital economy, development and management of cyberspace, and high technology.

The top legislators acknowledged cooperation results between Vietnam and Russia in recent times, while valuing the practical and effective agenda of the meeting.

The Russian legislative leader took the occasion to invite Chairman Hue to pay an official visit to Russia and co-chair the third meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee.