Parliamentary leaders of Malaysia hail cooperation with Vietnamese NA

A delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) led by Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh met with Speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives Johari Bin Abdul.

At the meeting between NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh and Speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives Johari Bin Abdul in Kuala Lumpur on August 9 (Photo: VNA)

A delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) led by Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh met with Speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives Johari Bin Abdul and held talks with Deputy President of the Senate Nur Jazlan Bin Tan Sri Mohamed in Kuala Lumpur on August 9.

Highly valuing the Vietnamese NA delegation’s working visit, the two host leaders suggested that, to intensify the two countries’ cooperation, they should establish a network of connection through their enterprises, entrepreneurs, and young citizens while considering the formation of an integrated supply chain for semiconductor and high technology manufacturing – one of the fields Malaysia has been promoting.

With regard to the East Sea issue, the two sides agreed that Malaysia and Vietnam will keep working together and with other countries to maintain ASEAN’s common stance on the East Sea, ensure the full and serious implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), promote the building of an efficient and effective Code of Conduct (COC) that accords with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and strive to build the East Sea into a sea of peace, cooperation, and shared prosperity.

Dinh said the NA delegation’s visit takes place ahead of the 10th anniversary of the two countries’ strategic partnership in 2025, aiming to help reinforce the friendship and substantive cooperation in all fields and foster fruitful ties between the two parliaments.

Applauding the robust development of the bilateral ties in all aspects for the last over 50 years, he said Vietnam and Malaysia have coordinated closely at regional and international forums such as the United Nations, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). He held that they should enhance collaboration to maintain ASEAN’s solidarity and centrality, and build a strong, united, and resilient ASEAN Community.

The two sides should step up the signing of cooperation agreements between the Vietnamese NA and the Malaysian House of Representatives and Senate, creating stepping stones for them to further boost legislative ties. They also need to increase meetings at all levels as well as between the two countries’ parliamentarians and parliamentary friendship groups to share experience in building laws, supervising, and making decisions on nationally important issues, Dinh said.

He underlined the necessity for maintaining coordination at multilateral forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF), and other multilateral parliamentary organisations; supporting each other’s stances on regional and international issues of shared concern; and enhancing cooperation between the Vietnamese NA Office and the Malaysian Senate Secretariat, particularly in training personnel, exchanging researching and advising experience, and serving parliamentary activities.

On this occasion, Dinh conveyed NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man’s invitation to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President of the Senate of Malaysia to visit Vietnam. He also invited the Deputy President of the Senate and senators of Malaysia to visit Vietnam in the near future.

During the trip, the NA delegation visited the office of FPT in Kuala Lumpur. Established in 2008, FPT Software Malaysia has recorded an annual revenue growth rate of 18 - 22 percent, earning US$43 million in 2023. It has three branches in this country.

The officials also visited the Vietnamese Embassy and met with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Malaysia.

NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh’s visit from August 6 - 9 was the first by a high-ranking official of Vietnam to Malaysia since 2015.

Leaving Malaysia, the delegation is paying a working visit to Brunei from August 9 - 11.

VNA