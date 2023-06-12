OVs recall visits to Vietnam’s seas, islands in gathering

Overseas Vietnamese (OVs) from European countries who had visited Truong Sa and the DK1 platform held a gathering in Paris on June 11 to reminisce about the memories of their visits to Vietnam's seas and islands.

The event, initiated by the Liaison Department for Vietnamese in Europe "For the sea and islands of Vietnam", was part of the activities toward Truong Sa (Spratly) following the success of a scientific workshop on the East Sea and Vietnam’s sovereignty issues.

Cao Hong Vinh, head of the department, said the activities toward Truong Sa during this period include workshops, exhibitions, and exchanges among OVs who visited Truong Sa. The purpose is to give the Vietnamese community in Europe and international friends a better understanding and a clearer view of the lives and courageous spirit of the soldiers working at the forefront to protect every inch of Vietnam's sacred land.

Mai Phan Dung, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, said the committee has organised about 10 trips to Truong Sa and DK1 platform, with the participation of over 500 OVs from 40 countries.

He said the OVs have made significant contributions to the construction of facilities on the islands over the past years, helping improve the lives of soldiers and residents at the forefront.



These contributions have amounted to billions of VND, adding that more similar trips will be held to foster bonds between people at home and OVs, and between OVs and their love for the homeland.

On the occasion, a collection of traditional Vietnamese dresses, designed by Ngoc Han, was also introduced at a music show. An exhibition of photos and artifacts about Truong Sa and Hoang Sa (Paracel) will be open until June 17 at the Vietnam Cultural Center in France.

Notably, a painting of Truong Sa by young artist Nguyen Tuan Dat was auctioned. He donated all proceeds worth EUR500 (US$536) to the organizing board to support Truong Sa.