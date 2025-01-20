OVs in US, Mexico, Algeria, South Africa join Tet celebrations

The Vietnamese Embassies in the US, Mexico, Algeria and South Africa hosted traditional Lunar New Year celebrations to strengthen community connections while promoting cultural preservation.

Homeland Spring event in Washington DC. (Photo: VNA)

In Washington D.C., the Vietnamese Embassy's "Homeland Spring" program drew the attendance of many guests, including US Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Kritenbrink and Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan, who is on a working trip to the US.

Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung highlighted Vietnam's impressive 7 percent GDP growth in 2024 and the robust Vietnam – US relations since the establishment of comprehensive strategic partnership.

He took this occasion to congratulate the achievements that the Vietnamese community obtained in the past year, with many people elected to important positions in the new US administration, helping improve the position and prestige of the overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in the host nation.

Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung expressed his hope that the OVs will make contributions to the fatherland’s new era of the national rise, work to preserve the traditional cultural traits, promote patriotism, and become a bridge to connect Vietnam with the international communities.

Meanwhile, in Mexico, newly-appointed Ambassador Nguyen Van Hai welcomed Vietnamese expatriates from across the country to celebrate the Tet holiday. The event showcased Vietnam's economic achievements, including US$40 billion in foreign direct investment in 2024, positioning the country as a standout performer in the Asia-Pacific region. The diplomat also spotlighted the Vietnam – Mexico relations over the past time, which have maintained sound momentum across all sectors.

In Algeria, the Vietnamese Embassy revived the traditional practice of making "banh chung" (sticky rice cakes) after a long hiatus. The event united about 1,600 Vietnamese descendants and roughly 1,000 guest workers, with ingredients specially imported from the homeland.

The celebration in Pretoria, South Africa, brought together Vietnamese families, staff of representative offices, and students. Ambassador Hoang Sy Cuong affirmed that the Party and State always create favourable conditions for the OVs to stabilise their lives and better integrate into the host nation, expressing his hope that the Vietnamese community will promote solidarity, preserve traditional culture, and contribute to the Vietnam – South Africa ties.

