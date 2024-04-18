Overseas remittances to HCMC in first quarter of 2024 hit US$2.869 bln

The State Bank of Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City Branch yesterday said that in the first quarter of 2024, the overseas remittances flowing to Ho Chi Minh City reached US$2.869 billion, up 35.4 percent over the same period last year.

This is the highest level over the same period of the last three years, soaring 19.4 percent and 14.2 percent over the first quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Besides, the number of overseas remittances to Ho Chi Minh City in the first quarter accounted for 30.3 percent of the total amount in 2023.

Deputy Director of State Bank of Vietnam- Ho Chi Minh City Branch Nguyen Duc Lenh said that apart from the economic recovery together with maintained growth, stable political system in Asia, activities of trade, services and tourism along with a widened and developed labor market are main factors affecting works, jobs and income of Vietnamese overseas, facilitating to promote overseas remittances to maintain a stable growth rate in the region during the passing years and first months of 2024.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong