Over VND600 billion saved annually by online issuance of criminal records

Online issuance of criminal records helps save more than VND600 billion annually, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

Minister of Public Security, General To Lam

At yesterday afternoon’s meeting to implement the Project to develop the application of population data, identification and electronic authentication to serve national digital transformation in the period 2022-2025, with a vision to 2030 of the Government (Project 06), the Ministry of Public Security said that after a pilot issuance of criminal record cards through the VNeID application in Hanoi and Thua Thien Hue localities for a short time, nearly 5,000 applications have been sent online so far.

According to the Ministry of Public Security’s estimates, 2.6 million people do not have to go to the headquarters of public agencies to apply for judicial record cards, which can save about VND637 billion per year.

The Ministry has continued the implementation of the tasks of Project 06 in Hanoi City where has deployed an electronic health book. Accordingly, more than 1.5 million people have been established with 48/48 information from the Ministry of Health.

Currently, the Vietnam Social Insurance has deployed non-cash payments in pension payments and Social Insurance benefits on the national population database.

At this meeting, the head of the Ministry of Public Security proposed to soon issue instructions on the integration and connection of shared data between the information system for handling administrative procedures in provinces and the national database about business registration.

Moreover, the Ministry continued to perfect infrastructure to advise the Government to issue a decree on two interconnected public services ‘Birth registration - permanent residence registration - issuance of health insurance cards for children under 6 years old’ and ‘Registration of death declaration - deletion of permanent residence registration - funeral allowance’ according to newly shortened procedures.

The Minister of Public Security also requested the Ministry of Education and Training to soon upgrade the software system to pilot digital school records.

By Do Trung - Translated by Anh Quan