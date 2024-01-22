Over US$25.6 bln disbursed through Banking-Business Connection Program

The State Bank of Vietnam- Ho Chi Minh City Branch said that although the city's credit growth in 2023 has been slower compared with the previous year, the growth rate of 9.77 percent was adequate with the current economic situation in the city.

In 2023, the banking sector of Ho Chi Minh City has dramatically implemented solutions to support the economic recovery and development processes in the locality.

Of which, the Banking-Business Connection Program 2023 has become a bright spot with a strong spillover effect and brought effective practical support to the business community.

In 2023, the credit institutions in Ho Chi Minh City collaborated with the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and districts to successfully host 34 connection conferences to perform the disbursement of more than VND633,000 billion (US$25.6 billion) for nearly 177,000 passengers, an increase of 11 percent over 2022.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong