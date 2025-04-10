Business

Over US$1.3 billion Lego Group's factory inaugurated in Binh Duong Province

SGGP

The Lego Group inaugurated a new factory in Binh Duong Province with an investment of over US$1.3 billion.

The Lego Group's factory in VSIP III Industrial Park in Binh Duong Province, was officially inaugurated yesterday, following over 2 years of construction. Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh attended the event.

At the inauguration ceremony (Photo: Website of Binh Duong People's Committee)

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh said that Lego is renowned not merely as a toy brand, but as a symbol of creativity, innovation, and sustainable development. The company's factory serves as a wellspring of inspiration for children in Vietnam and worldwide, driving economic growth while prioritizing environmental protection.

The Deputy Prime Minister commended the Lego Group's commitment to environmentally sustainable production and emissions reduction. The company broke ground on its largest factory worldwide, a US$1.3 billion investment located in VSIP III Industrial Park, on November 3, 2022.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Dan Thuy

