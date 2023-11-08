Over 400 enterprises participate in ProPak Vietnam 2023

ProPak Vietnam 2023 has drawn in more than 400 exhibitors from 30 countries and territories.

On November 8, Informa Markets Vietnam, in cooperation with multiple organizing entities, inaugurated the 16th International Processing, Packaging Exhibition for Vietnam (ProPak Vietnam 2023) at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City.

The representative of the organizing committee announced that ProPak Vietnam 2023 has drawn in more than 400 exhibitors from 30 countries and territories, primarily hailing from developed nations, including the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Poland, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, China, Taiwan (China), and Hong Kong (China).

According to the organizers' data, the Vietnamese plastic packaging market is forecasted to expand from 10.07 million tons in 2023 to 15.09 million tons in 2028, with an average annual growth rate of 8.44 percent between 2023 and 2028. Notably, paper packaging is anticipated to experience substantial growth, increasing from US$2.37 billion in 2023 to $3.77 billion in 2028, with a growth rate of 9.73 percent. Furthermore, packaging for the food and beverage industry is expected to retain a significant market share.

ProPak Vietnam 2023 goes beyond providing an enticing exhibition space; it also creates an international conference series, specialized seminars, and technical seminars encompassing various aspects of the processing and packaging industry.

A notable example of this is the International Conference program with the theme: "Smart Packaging for the Asia Pacific: How Can Vietnam Benefit from These Technologies?" Additionally, there are seminars on topics such as "Optimizing processing and technology packaging: Improve production efficiency and reduce environmental impact."