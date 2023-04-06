Over 25,000 drivers fined for blood alcohol content violations in first 3 months

The Ho Chi Minh City Road and Railway Traffic Police Department (PC08) has just informed that the traffic order and safety in the first quarter of the year were maintained stably and the number of traffic accidents was reduced in three criteria.

From December 15, 2022 to March 14, 2023, Ho Chi Minh City recorded 394 traffic accidents, causing 146 deaths and 215 injured ones, reduced 23 percent over the same period last year.

During the period, the traffic police of Ho Chi Minh City handled over 148,220 violations of traffic orders and safety, revoked licenses of nearly 25,460 drivers; temporarily hold 285 automobiles, 30,986 motorbikes, 461 three-to-four-wheeler vehicles.

Of these, 25,260 violations were related to alcohol concentration and over 22,760 ones infringed the speed limit.

In addition, the HCMC traffic police also detected and raid 43 criminal cases in the streets to hold custody of 39 subjects, 26 means of vehicles and exhibits. All of the cases had been handed over to functional agencies to handle in accordance with the regulations.