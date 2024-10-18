Over 230,000 Vietnamese 2G subscribers face service termination

As of October 16, 234,000 Vietnamese 2G subscribers have not yet migrated to the 4G network, and their services have been terminated.

Statistics from the Telecommunications Authority (under the Ministry of Information and Communications) reveal that until October 16, there were still 234,000 2G subscribers nationwide who had not yet switched to the 4G network.

All of these subscribers have had their 2G services terminated by Vietnamese telecommunications providers, but their accounts remain active and they can still receive support to migrate to 4G.

Deputy Director Nguyen Phong Nha of the Telecommunications Authority shared that telecommunications enterprises in the country have jointly established a database of 2G subscribers who cannot be migrated from October 16.

After this date, these enterprises are responsible for maintaining the phone number, service packages, and policies for old subscribers. Users can continue to visit service providers or contact them via phone for detailed information on the conversion process.

The rights of users are still prioritized by service providers to ensure uninterrupted communication. With the goal of best protecting consumer rights, the Telecommunications Authority supports all feasible policies and solutions to provide continuous services as well as protect consumers.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam