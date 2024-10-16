Viettel launches first commercial 5G network in Vietnam

Military Industry-Telecommunications Group (Viettel) yesterday officially launched its 5G network, becoming the first mobile network operator in Vietnam to offer commercial 5G services.

The inauguration ceremony of Viettel’s 5G network



This milestone marks the 20th anniversary of Viettel's mobile services (2004-2024) and commemorates the 80th anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (1944-2024).

Just six months after receiving the 2.6GHz frequency license, Viettel's 5G network, at launch, boasted over 6,500 base transceiver stations (BTS), providing coverage to 100 percent of the major areas of all 63 provinces and cities, as well as industrial zones, tourist areas, seaports, airports, hospitals, and universities.

Viettel's 5G network offers speeds ranging from 700 Mbps to 1 Gbps, ten times faster than 4G, with near-zero latency, enabling services that require instant response, such as self-driving cars, remote surgery, and remote control in smart factories and virtual reality classrooms.

The 5G coverage area of Viettel



The motto for Viettel's 5G network is "A New Life," as Viettel believes that 5G will unlock new services to serve people, connect people and things, while creating tools and platforms to drive social development.

Viettel has announced 11 prepaid and 8 postpaid packages for individual customers. Notably, with 5G Viettel, each customer will have their own digital space, and all 5G packages come with free cloud storage and TV360 4K TV viewing services. Customers with 5G-enabled phones can immediately use the service without having to change their SIM card.

To purchase Viettel 5G packages, in addition to existing channels, Viettel has launched a shopping portal at hub.vietteltelecom.vn, making it easy for customers to select packages that suit their individual needs.

For enterprise customers, Viettel has announced over 130 user cases, which are applications and solutions for organizations in various sectors, including manufacturing, smart cities, transportation and logistics, agriculture, healthcare, education, and energy. These solutions are tailored to specific needs and integrate cloud, AI, and IoT technologies on a 5G platform with ultra-high-density connectivity.

Major General Tao Duc Thang, Chairman and General Director of the Viettel Group, is delivering his speech in the event

By Tran Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam