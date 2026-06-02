Over 2,000 suspected fake goods stores blocked on E-commerce sites

Nationwide market surveillance forces removed over 9,100 infringing products and blocked over 2,000 storefronts suspected of selling counterfeit, substandard, or IP-infringing goods on e-commerce platforms.

Market watchdogs reported that intellectual property-infringing goods remain heavily concentrated in sectors with large consumer demand, including apparel, accessories, cosmetics, and consumer electronics. (Photo: DMS)

Authorities have removed more than 9,100 violating products and blocked over 2,000 online stores suspected of trading counterfeit, low-quality, or intellectually property infringing goods.

The Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade on June 2 reported the results following a nearly month-long peak enforcement campaign under Prime Minister Official Dispatch No. 38/CD-TTg. From May 7 to May 30, market surveillance forces inspected 4,701 cases, handling 3,730 violations involving 4,147 administrative infractions. Total administrative fines reached VND41.4 billion.

Intellectual property enforcement accounted for a major share of the campaign. Authorities inspected 1,862 cases and penalized 1,520 industrial property rights violations. Compared to the same period in May 2025, processed violations rose by 370.6 percent, fines jumped by 314.8 percent, and the total value of seized evidence surged by 827.5 percent.

The violating goods primarily fell into fashion, accessories, cosmetics, consumer electronics, and automotive parts categories. The apparel and accessories sector alone made up 70.3 percent of all seized items, totaling nearly 79,000 individual products.

Several major operations were uncovered across provinces during the high-intensity campaign: Ninh Binh: Authorities seized more than 5,200 pairs of counterfeit branded shoes valued at over VND3.7 billion. Bac Ninh: Over 280 counterfeit Chanel and Hermes jewelry items worth more than VND3.1 billion were intercepted. Hanoi: Officials confiscated nearly 2,000 counterfeit Gucci and Louis Vuitton fashion items valued at over VND1.7 billion. The Ministry of Industry and Trade further disclosed that 37 cases showing criminal signs have been transferred to investigative agencies. Among these, 24 cases involve intellectual property rights violations, resulting in 5 formal criminal prosecutions so far.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan