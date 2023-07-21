Open Innovation Day boosts further development of businesses

The Science-Technology Enterprise and Market Development Department, the Open Innovation and Technology Entrepreneurship Institute (OITI), Zestif, and S-World cohosted the event series of ‘Open Innovation Day – TechTraverse 2023’ in HCMC.



Themed ‘Where Technology Meets Industry’, ‘Open Innovation Day – TechTraverse 2023’ is the first Open Innovation event ever in Vietnam. It attracted the participation of more than 100 senior experts in the field coming from international organizations, universities, academies as well as leaders of large corporations and startup businesses.

In the event, experts agreed that Open Innovation has become quite common among ASEAN countries lately in their competitions to attract potential resources and talented laborers.

The concept of Open Innovation has been researched by several nations. In the Industry 4.0 era, when the globe becomes flatter, each country has its own creative methods to implement that concept in reality.

IBM’s report reveals that 84 percent of senior managers in enterprises reach a consensus on the important role of Open Innovation in their strategies for further development in the future. Open Innovation is also a way to unleash the inner potential of each business.