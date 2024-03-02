One dead, 12 injured in terrible crash on HCMC- Long Thanh- Dau Giay Expressway

Currently, the police of Cam My District, Dong Nai Province coordinates with functional forces to investigate the reason for the road accident.
Initial information said that the traffic collision occurred at a path heading to a rest stop in Cam My District, Dong Nai Province at 5 a.m. on March 2.
The front of the passenger bus was completely deformed after the head-on crash.
12 injured were taken to Long Khanh General Hospital for emergency treatment and a driver reportedly died late at the hospital.