One dead, 12 injured in terrible crash on HCMC- Long Thanh- Dau Giay Expressway

One person was killed and 12 injured in a terrible crash between a sleeper bus and a container truck on the path heading to a rest stop of the Ho Chi Minh City- Long Thanh- Dau Giay Expressway this early morning.

Currently, the police of Cam My District, Dong Nai Province coordinates with functional forces to investigate the reason for the road accident.

Initial information said that the traffic collision occurred at a path heading to a rest stop in Cam My District, Dong Nai Province at 5 a.m. on March 2.

At the scene

The front of the passenger bus was completely deformed after the head-on crash.

12 injured were taken to Long Khanh General Hospital for emergency treatment and a driver reportedly died late at the hospital.

By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong