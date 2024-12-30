Numerous transport projects set to begin construction, complete in 2025

The Ministry of Transport announced that 19 transport projects across the country are set to begin construction and 51 projects would be completed in 2025.

Among the 12 projects set to start construction in the first quarter of 2025, six projects will use state budget funds, including the development of aviation information systems and infrastructure; Cam Ly railway bridge in Bac Giang Province; upgrade and expansion of several bridges and tunnels on National Highway 1, comprising Xuong Giang, Gianh, Quan Hau bridges and Ngang Pass tunnel; expansion of North-South Expressway East, section Cao Bo- Mai Son; investment in the road connecting Noi Bai - Lao Cai Expressway with Tuyen Quang - Phu Tho Expressway; Cho Moi - Bac Kan Expressway.

The remaining three projects will use local budgets and investors' funds, including Ninh Binh - Hai Phong Expressway, section through the province of Ninh Binh; Ninh Binh - Hai Phong Expressway, section through the provinces of Thai Binh and Nam Dinh; Gia Nghia - Chon Thanh Expressway.

The others include one project under PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model, Dau Giay - Tan Phu Expressway; one ODA-funded project which is the first phase of the My An - Cao Lanh Expressway investment and construction project; and one project funded by investors, Ho Chi Minh City - Chon Thanh Expressway through the province of Binh Duong.

In the second quarter of 2025, there will be five transport projects under construction.

Of these, three projects will use state budget, including building the information system for the State management of the Vietnam Road Directorate; expansion of North-South Expressway East, sections Cam Lo- La Son and La Son- Hoa Lien. Two projects will use ODA funds, including the project to renovate old and weak bridges and connecting bridges on national highways for the second phase, and the construction project of Ninh Cuong Bridge on National Highway 37B.

In the third and fourth quarters of 2025, the Ministry of Transport plans to start one project using state budget, which is the upgrade and renovation project of National Highway 24B.

In total, the 12 projects stretching a length of 629 kilometers are going to start construction in 2025.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

In 2025, Vietnam will see the completion of 51 projects with a total length of 1,466 kilometers.

Projects to be built by the National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) are Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, the runway at Long Thanh International Airport and four components of the North-South Expressway project for the 2021-2025 period, including the sections of Bai Vot- Ham Nghi, Ham Nghi- Vung Ang, Bung- Van Ninh and Van Phong- Nha Trang.

Projects to be completed by National Day (September 2) include Component 1 of the Tan Van - Nhon Trach project; upgrade of National Highway 30, section Cao Lanh- Hong Ngu, Dong Thap Province; North-South Expressway sections for the 2021-2025 period namely Vung Ang - Bung, Van Ninh - Cam Lo, Hoai Nhon - Quy Nhon, Quy Nhon - Chi Thanh, Chi Thanh - Van Phong.

The remaining projects will be completed by December 31, comprising North-South Expressway sections for the 2021-2025 period Quang Ngai- Hoai Nhon, Can Tho- Hau Giang, Hau Giang- Ca Mau; Rach Mieu 2 Bridge; Ho Chi Minh Highway sections like Chon Thanh- Duc Hoa, Cho Chu- Trung Son T-Junction, Rach Soi- Ben Nhat, Go Quao- Vinh Thuan; upgrade of Cao Lanh –Lo Te route; Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway and Hoa Lien - Tuy Loan Expressway.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong