North-South Expressway projects in North-Central region ahead of schedule

Component projects of the North-South Expressway project reached from 52 percent to 62 percent of the work volume thanks to stable sources of materials.

Contractors are working through holidays on the construction site of the North-South Expressway project in Quang Binh Province. (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Phong)

The representative of the Project Management Board No.6 under the Ministry of Transport in Quang Binh Province yesterday said that there are five component projects in the sections from Ha Tinh Province to Quang Binh Province comprising Bai Vot – Ham Nghi, Ham Nghi – Vung Ang, Vung Ang – Bung, Bung – Van Ninh and Van Ninh – Cam Lo with a total length of 104 kilometers.

On these sites, four teams of workers have been working in three rotating shifts per day on the construction site. Besides, contractors are accelerating the component projects’ progress and are determined to complete them by April 30, 2025, six months ahead of schedule.

As for the construction site in North-South Expressway’s Van Ninh – Cam Lo section in the two provinces of Quang Binh and Quang Tri, over 1,000 engineers, workers along with machinery are working from the early morning to midnight.

In related news, according to the Management Board of Ho Chi Minh Highway project, the site handover has not been implemented synchronously, forcing the project to be constructed in separate sections causing difficulties for contractors.

In order to ensure the work schedule together with proactively prepare solutions dealing with unfavorable weather conditions of rains and storms, the construction units have to work at night, even during holidays.

By Minh Phong, Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong

