No Vietnamese citizens affected by unrest in France so far: Spokeswoman

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang speaks at the ministry’s regular press conference. (Photo: VNA)
According to the diplomat, regarding the situation in some French cities, the Vietnamese Embassy in France has been closely monitoring related developments, deploying personnel to operate hotlines, and staying ready to provide timely assistance to Vietnamese citizens in case of difficulties or impacts.
Under the guidance of the ministry, the embassy has issued recommendations to Vietnamese citizens living, studying, and working in France. In necessary cases, they can contact the embassy via its hotline 33 01 44 14 64 44; the citizen protection hotline 84 981 84 84 84; or the email address baohocongdan@gmail.com.