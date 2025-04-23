No Vietnamese casualties in India terrorist attack: Embassy

The Vietnamese Embassy in India has confirmed that there are no Vietnamese casualties in a deadly terrorist attack that occurred in the Baisaran valley of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) territory in northern India on April 22 (local time).

Indian security officers are deployed to the scene (Photo: ANI)

The Consular Section of the Vietnamese Embassy in India said the two foreign tourists among the 28 people killed in the attack are not Vietnamese nationals.

This information was corroborated by social media channels managed by the Vietnamese community in India and relevant local Vietnamese groups.

Local sources reported that at least 26 tourists were killed and 20 others injured in the attack. However, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the official death toll is still being determined. He described the incident as "much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years".

Vietnamplus