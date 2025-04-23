International

No Vietnamese casualties in India terrorist attack: Embassy

The Vietnamese Embassy in India has confirmed that there are no Vietnamese casualties in a deadly terrorist attack that occurred in the Baisaran valley of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) territory in northern India on April 22 (local time).

su.jpg
Indian security officers are deployed to the scene (Photo: ANI)

The Consular Section of the Vietnamese Embassy in India said the two foreign tourists among the 28 people killed in the attack are not Vietnamese nationals.

This information was corroborated by social media channels managed by the Vietnamese community in India and relevant local Vietnamese groups.

Local sources reported that at least 26 tourists were killed and 20 others injured in the attack. However, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the official death toll is still being determined. He described the incident as "much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years".

Vietnamplus

Tags

deadly terrorist attack Jammu and Kashmir India

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn