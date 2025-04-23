No Vietnamese casualties in India terrorist attack: Embassy

The Consular Section of the Vietnamese Embassy in India said the two foreign tourists among the 28 people killed in the attack are not Vietnamese nationals.
This information was corroborated by social media channels managed by the Vietnamese community in India and relevant local Vietnamese groups.
Local sources reported that at least 26 tourists were killed and 20 others injured in the attack. However, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the official death toll is still being determined. He described the incident as "much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years".