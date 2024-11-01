No excessive pesticide residue in shine muscat grapes imported to Vietnam

The Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development yesterday provided information on the quality and safety of shine muscat grapes that are imported and traded in the Vietnamese market.

Shine muscat grapes are imported and traded in the Vietnamese market. (Illustrative photo)

According to the agency, through the food safety monitoring program, imported grape samples in 2024 have been inspected by the authorities.

Of the ten samples selected, there were no excessive pesticide residue in shine muscat grapes in the Vietnamese market.

Previously, in 2023, the Plant Protection Department inspected 77 grape samples imported from China and found one sample accounting for 1.3 percent violating Vietnam's food safety standards, but was still within the allowable level.

After receiving information that Thailand had just discovered pesticide residue in samples of shine muscat grapes imported from China, the Plant Protection Department of Vietnam promptly contacted the Thai Ministry of Agriculture and the Thai Food and Drug Administration to verify.

Based on the analysis results from Thai authorities, the Plant Protection Department of Vietnam will consider applying stricter inspection methods for batches of grapes imported from China to ensure safety for consumers in Vietnam.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong