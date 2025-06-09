Ngoc Linh Ginseng Fair links cultural preservation with medicinal development

A fair featuring Ngoc Linh ginseng and other local medical herbs opened at the Tu Tho Community-Based Tourism Village in Te Xang Commune, Tu Mo Rong District, in the Central Highlands province of Kontum.

The People's Committee of Tu Mo Rong District offers commemorative flags to the participating units. (Photo: SGGP)

Running from June 8 to 9, the fair aims to showcase the province’s potential and strengths in developing an herbal-based economy while promoting community-based tourism in the region.

The Ngoc Linh Ginseng Fair, along with a series of cultural and sporting events held in Te Xang Commune, not only preserves and promotes the rich cultural identity of the Xo Dang ethnic group but also highlights the region’s potential for cultivating valuable medicinal herbs as well as opens an opportunity for sustainable economic development associated with community-based tourism in Tu Mo Rong District. The event also marks the 20th anniversary of the district’s establishment.

The fair features around 15 display booths, with participation from various communes across Tu Mo Rong District, Kon Tum Ngoc Linh Ginseng Joint Stock Company, and a range of businesses, cooperatives, and local household businesses engaged in the production and trade of ginseng, medicinal herbs, and local OCOP (One Commune, One Product) items.

The products on display are processed, extracted, and refined from Ngoc Linh ginseng and native medicinal herbs in Tu Mo Rong. The products featuring eco-friendly packaging and food safety emphasize sustainable development.

A display booth presenting local products at the fair (Photo: SGGP)

According to Chairman of the Tu Mo Rong District People’s Committee, Vo Trung Manh, Tu Mo Rong is one of the largest medicinal herb cultivation areas in the Central Highlands, with a growing area of around 4,000 hectares, including 3,000 hectares of Ngoc Linh ginseng. The district is also home to other valuable native herbs such as bonnet Bellflower or Dangshen (codonopsis), Indian crab apple (docynia indica), Five-Flavor Berry or Chinese Magnolia Vine (Schisandra), and more.

Te Xang Commune is among the key medicinal herb cultivation areas in the district. The fair not only creates conditions for local residents to have an additional sales channel to improve their incomes but also showcases the region’s potential as a raw material hub, paving the way for attracting more investment in the medicinal herb sector, he stated.

In addition, the Tu Mo Rong District’s Center for Culture, Science, and Information, in collaboration with the Te Xang Commune People’s Committee, is hosting a series of cultural, sporting, and tourism activities that highlight the rich traditions of the Xo Dang ethnic group at Tu Tho Community Tourism Village from June 8 to 9. The event offers an opportunity for the Xo Dang people to preserve and celebrate the essence of their cultural identity.

According to Mr. Vo Trung Manh, the Xo Dang people account for 95 percent of the district’s population, forming a vibrant cultural treasure of the Central Highlands. In recent years, the district has placed strong emphasis on preserving traditional culture through activities such as gong training programs, donating valuable gongs, and developing community-based tourism. As a result, Xo Dang cultural heritages have been safeguarded from decline.

He added that the cultural contests and activities held during this event provide a valuable platform for the Xo Dang ethnic group to express their identity, improve traditional skills, and foster a deep sense of pride and solidarity among the community.

A series of cultural, sporting, and tourism activities that highlight the rich traditions of the Xo Dang ethnic group is held during the fair. (Photo: SGGP)

By Huu Phuc—Translated by Kim Khanh