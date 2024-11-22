New textile, garment accessories business street launched in HCMC

On the morning of November 22, the People's Committee of Phu Tho Hoa Ward, Tan Phu District, HCMC, officially launched the "Phu Tho Hoa Textile and Garment Accessories Business Street" on Phu Tho Hoa Street.

Tan Phu district leaders congratulate businesses participating in Phu Tho Hoa Textile and Garment Accessories Business Street.

The business street stretches about 2,000 meters and is home to over 500 households and businesses involved in the sale of fabrics, fashion items, and various garment accessories.

According to Mr. Kha Tuan Quoc, Vice Chairman of the Phu Tho Hoa Ward People's Committee, the establishment of the Phu Tho Hoa Textile Business Street will provide businesses with opportunities to promote their brands, enhance competitiveness, and offer many benefits to local residents. This initiative is also part of efforts to stabilize the local economy in Tan Phu District by focusing on services and commerce, while actively supporting and facilitating the recovery and growth of businesses.

The number of new businesses and households in the textile and garment accessory industry on this street is steadily increasing. Some investors are also expanding their operations by seeking larger spaces to establish new businesses.

By Trung An – Translated by Thuy Doan