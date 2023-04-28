New resolution effectively addresses issues in real estate market

When Resolution No.33/NQ-CP about solutions to resolve difficulties and promote the safe, healthy, and sustainable development of the real estate market came into effect on March 11, 2023, several issues of real estate projects have been addressed.



On April 19, Novaland Group resumed its project of The Grand Manhattan (sited in District 1 of HCMC) via a contract with TPBank and Ricons. This is one of the first seven real estate projects that have their legal problems addressed by HCMC People’s Committee. If all go well, Novaland will hand over apartments in the fourth quarter of 2024.

A few days later, the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment had a meeting with Hung Thinh Group also to tackle legal issues related to investment procedures and certificate granting to customers of the Group’s 6 projects in the city. Two documents have been signed by the HCMC Natural Resources and Environment Department for the projects of Dat Phuong Nam ( Moonlight Avenue) in Thu Duc City and Vinh Tien (Moonlight Centre Point) in Binh Tan District.

Regarding the projects whose customers are waiting for certificates in this quarter, the above Department is able to issue certificates for over 2,000 apartments in the four projects of Moonlight Park View, Moonlight Boulevard, 9 View Apartment, 8X Dam Sen.

The HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment has just announced a list of 355 eligible accommodation projects for certificate (pink book) granting in the city. Accordingly, over 81,000 registration documents of apartments, private houses, shophouses, and officetels will have their pink books distributed. The other 26 projects with more than 8,000 apartments are in need of supplementing necessary documents to finish the financial steps for pink book granting.

In Binh Duong Province, the Astral City project – a complex of department stores and apartments in 8 40-floor buildings – has its construction work resumed. Deputy General Director Nguyen Quoc Cuong of Danh Khoi Holdings Investment JSC. (the project investor) said that the support of Binh Duong Province People’s Committee has greatly accelerated legal problem addressing (identifying land use price, signing purchase contract) so that customers can quickly receive their accommodation.