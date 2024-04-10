Netflix advertises video games online without permission

Streaming giant Netflix violated the regulation by reportedly introducing video games without permission. The Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information requested Netflix to stop in-app advertising and publishing unlicensed video games.

The Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information today issued a document requesting Netflix Company to stop advertising and publishing unlicensed video games. If Netflix doesn’t follow the request, it will be punished under Vietnamese law.

Through reviewing and checking online services, the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information under the Ministry of Information and Communications discovered that Netflix Company was advertising unlicensed video games on the Netflix application to Vietnamese players and video games on Appstore Vietnam and Google Play Store Vietnam without being licensed to operate in Vietnam.

Netflix’s above activity violates the provisions of Article 31 of the Government’s Decree 72/2013/ND-CP regulating the management, provision and use of internet services and online information.

Therefore, the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information requests Netflix Company to stop advertising and publishing video games of this company on the Netflix application and on Appstore Vietnam and Google Play Store Vietnam no later than April 25, 2024, and strictly comply with legal regulations when providing services in Vietnam.

By Ba Tan – Translated By Anh Quan