Nearly 6,000 traffic accidents involving commercial vehicles in one year

The Traffic Police Department (Ministry of Public Security) yesterday informed that in the first 6 months of 2023, there were over 4,900 road traffic accidents, killing 2,800 people and injuring another 3,400.



Accordingly, the figure for traffic accident cases in the first half of this year is a reduction by 863 compared to this time last year. The quantities of dead and injured people by road traffic accidents also decrease by 527 and 268 victims respectively.

Since 2022, there have been over 16,200 road traffic accidents, killing 9,000 people and injuring another 11,200. Among them, the figures for accidents caused by commercial vehicles have been 6,000 cases, 3,700 dead people, and 2,700 injured victims.

In order to ensure traffic order and safety as well as reducing accidents related to commercial vehicles, the Ministry of Public Security has announced its plan of overall checking for passenger vehicles and container trucks.

The plan takes place from August 1 to October 15, 2023 and is divided into two stages. The first one from August 1-14 focuses on information propaganda to the public and commitment signing with vehicle drivers. The second stage from August 15 to October 15 will be the time for the traffic police to patrol, check, and punish any law-breaking cases.