Nearly 5,600 cases of BAC violations handled on 3rd day of New Lunar Year

The local traffic police yesterday detected and handled about 11,500 traffic law offenses, including nearly 5,600 cases of Blood Alcohol Concentration violations.



The National Traffic Safety Committee yesterday reported that during the day, there were 60 traffic accidents, killing 27 people and injuring 67 victims. All happened on the road. This is a drop of 23 cases compared to the previous day.

On the same day, the traffic police forces in localities discovered and addressed about 11,500 cases of breaking the law on traffic order and safety, collecting a total fine of VND30.6 billion (US$1.25 milion). 250 cars, 6,240 motorcycles, and 24 other vehicles were confiscated. Around 3,000 driving licenses of all types were stripped of.

Among the law offenses, approximately 5,600 were BAC violations, 2,700 speed violations, and 11 positive cases in drug test.

There was no traffic law breaking in the railway, while in the waterway there were two cases detected and a total fine of VND2 million ($82) was issued.

On the third day of the New Lunar Year, many people started their spring trips, and thus traffic congestion was seen in certain national highways and expressways near famous tourist attractions like the HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway and the Phap Van – Cau Gie Expressway, as well as the entrances to major tourist cities of Da Lat, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Quy Nhon, Da Nang, Hanoi, and Hai Phong.

By Quoc Viet – Translated by Yen Nhi