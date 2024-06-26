Nearly 1,000 people prosecuted in flight attendant drug case

After over one year of investigation into the case of four flight attendants transporting drugs from France to Vietnam, the police have prosecuted 318 related cases with nearly 1,000 defendants.

Exhibits seized in the drug trafficking case.

These defendants have been accused for illegal drug trafficking, transportation, storage, production, trading and drug use organization, as well as failure to report crimes, possession of counterfeit money, gambling and robbery.

In addition, the police have imposed administrative sanctions on over 80 individuals for possession and illegal use of drugs. During the investigation process, the police forces have also detected and seized over 319 kilograms of various synthetic drugs, 12 guns, 67 rounds of bullets of all types and three grenades. Before being arrested, the suspects had traded hundreds of kilograms of drugs with the total value amounting to VND28 trillion (US$1.1 billion).

Regarding the case of the flight attendants transporting drugs from France to Tan Son Nhat International Airport, the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s source revealed that Ho Chi Minh City Police have cooperated with units and localities to raze hundreds of drug trafficking rings involving illegal drug production, trading and usage in Ho Chi Minh City and provinces of Binh Duong and Dong Nai.

Previously, on March 16, 2023, Tan Son Nhat International Airport Customs Sub-department detected abnormal signs in the luggage of four female flight attendants on a flight from France to Vietnam through customs baggage screening at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, Ho Chi Minh City.

Afterward, customs officers reported the case to the Drug Crime Investigation Department (C04) under the Ministry of Public Security and the Drug Crime Investigation Division (PC04) under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security for further inspections.

During checking, the police found 327 toothpaste tubes, including 157 toothpaste tubes containing over 11.2 kilograms of synthetic drugs in the luggage of the four female flight attendants.

During the investigation process, the police determined that these flight attendants did not know that the toothpaste tubes they carried contained drugs.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong