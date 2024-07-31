NCA releases new app to combat online fraud in Vietnam

The interface of nTrust



nTrust aims at detecting signs of fraud by scanning phone numbers, account numbers, website links, and QR codes. It also has the capability to scan applications on users’ phone, detecting malware or fake apps. Users can download the software from popular app stores like Google Play (for Android) and the App Store (for iOS).

nTrust is a non-profit project funded not by the state budget but by social contributions. It was first introduced on May 13 at a cybersecurity conference organized by the NCA.

The latest version has been updated based on feedback from hundreds of beta testers in June 2024, significantly improving malware detection and overall performance.

Head of the Research, Consulting, Technology Development and International Cooperation Department at NCA Vu Ngoc Son said that currently, the nTrust anti-fraud database has over 1 million records, verified and compiled from data sources of the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Information and Communications, the State Bank, and NCA member cybersecurity organizations.

It is expected that after the launch, with the participation of the user community, this database will grow rapidly.

The organization and operation model of nTrust



Smart device owners can download nTrust starting today to protect their phones and join the nTrust anti-fraud community. If they detect any signs of fraud, users can report suspicious phone numbers, account numbers, links, and apps directly through the app. This reported data will be collected, verified, and updated for the entire nTrust user community.

The nTrust anti-fraud software prioritizes privacy, allowing users to fully control which information they want to check and report. Unlike similar foreign software on the market, all processing related to checking fraudulent or annoying calls is performed only on the user's device and no information is sent to any server.

Detailed instructions and related information can be accessed at the address of https://nTrust.vn

While government agencies have been taking steps to combat fraud, such as standardizing telecom subscriptions and promoting data privacy, experts acknowledge that online fraud continues to evolve. nTrust is expected to provide a valuable layer of protection for users by helping them detect potential fraud risks before they fall victim, especially via online transactions.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam