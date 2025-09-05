Nationwide unity marks start of unprecedented school year

Nearly 30 million Vietnamese students today begin the 2025-2026 school year with a historic, synchronized opening ceremony, signaling a new era of high expectations and sweeping educational reform.

For the first time, all educational institutions nationwide salute the flag and sing the National Anthem in unison during the new academic year inauguration ceremony

The ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the education sector’s tradition and inauguration of the 2025-2026 academic year is scheduled from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. this morning, September 5. It reportedly involves approximately 1.7 million educators and a staggering number of nearly 30 million students from all levels of education nationwide.

This event is being hailed as an extraordinary “two-in-one” ceremony. For the first time in the nation’s history, close to 30 million students are collectively participating in a single, unified opening ceremony broadcast live on Vietnam Television’s VTV1. This historic moment will see all educational establishments synchronize the raising of the flag and the singing of the National Anthem.

The celebration holds particular significance as it coincides with a period of national liveliness, marking the 80th anniversary of the successful August Revolution and National Day on September 2. This timing also signifies the country’s preparation to embark on a new era of development, aiming at becoming a powerful, prosperous, and happy nation.

Students deliver a performance at the “extraordinary” opening ceremony

Notably, just ahead of the school year’s commencement, the Politburo issued Resolution 71-NQ/TW, a directive focusing on achieving developmental breakthroughs in education and training. This Resolution underscores the Party’s unwavering commitment to the sector, reaffirming that education is an intrinsic component determining the nation’s developmental trajectory.

It reinforces the consistent view that education and training are the foremost national priority, fundamentally shaping the future of the Vietnamese people. This provides a critical political foundation to vigorously advance the cause of fundamental and comprehensive educational reform.

The education sector is now welcoming an unparalleled opportunity. Consequently, this joint 80th-anniversary celebration and academic year inauguration serves as a poignant occasion to reflect on tradition and acknowledge the immense contributions of the education sector to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation.

The event aims to stimulate a sense of responsibility throughout the entire sector and society at large to meet the country’s developmental demands in this new era.

As early as 6:00 a.m., teachers at Nguyen Du Primary School in Hanoi’s Ha Dong Ward were on-site to welcome their students (Photo: SGGP)

Director Nguyen Van Hieu of the HCMC Department of Education and Training insisted that right from the outset of the academic year, it’s imperative that school principals prepare the optimal conditions for students.

“This extends beyond just lesson plans and teaching schedules to include basics like clean toilets, adequate shade, and proper playground areas”, stated the Director. “I specifically urge schools to pay special attention to their restroom facilities. In any instance where students feel they can’t use the toilets, the principal cannot be considered to have fulfilled their duties.”

He explained that if funding is a challenge, schools should mobilize social resources to secure minimum living conditions for students. This ensures student well-being, which is key to academic success and creating a “happy school”.

Concurrently, schools must guarantee campus safety by urgently repairing all hazards like peeling walls or cracked tiles. He stressed that now is the time for decisive action, not complaints or excuses, to resolve these pressing issues and ensure students are safe in the new school year.

Vice Chairman Tran Anh Tuan of the Da Nang City People’s Committee informed that his city has consistently identified education as a paramount national policy, placing immense priority on bridging the developmental gap between our mountainous and lowland regions.

For many years, the city has channeled significant resources into infrastructure investment, constructing schools and classrooms, procuring equipment, and enhancing the quality of the teaching staff. As a result, mainstream education has been progressively elevated, yielding tangible improvements.

“It’s a world of difference now. Whereas parents in mountainous areas once simply hoped their children could ‘get to school’, even if it meant fording streams and traversing mountain passes, today they are far more engaged partners in the educational journey. Some have even built temporary shelters near schools to better care for their children. This anecdotal evidence vividly illustrates a profound societal shift in recognizing the importance of education”, shared the Vice Chairman.

Pupils at Nguyen Du Primary School in Hanoi’s Ha Dong Ward radiate joy during their opening day ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Principal Pham Thi Thanh Van of An Lac 3 Primary School in An Lac Ward of CHCM explained that her team is committed to creating a modern learning environment aligned with global trends.

A cornerstone is an integrated English program where students apply the language across subjects like science, math, and arts. This interdisciplinary approach fosters holistic development in both subject expertise and language skills, preparing them to engage globally from a young age.

Concurrently, the school is accelerating its digital transformation. A digital environment simplifies knowledge access for students and empowers teachers to enhance their instruction. By using online platforms, they are creating a more creative, effective learning space, fulfilling their commitment to high-quality education.

Principal Phan Truong Giang of Lam Binh Ethnic Minority Boarding Junior and Senior High School in Tuyen Quang Province shared that his school is entering the new year with excitement and hope. Teachers are especially encouraged by the new Law on Teachers, effective January 1, 2026, which promises policies ensuring greater professional peace of mind.

This comes with a heightened sense of responsibility and public expectation. As the nation implements its new two-tier local government system, they anticipate challenges but remain hopeful for continued investment in facilities from all levels of government. This support is crucial to elevate educational quality and better nurture the ethnic minority students at their boarding school to achieve better outcomes.

Immediately following the triumph of the August Revolution, the Ministry of National Education was established on August 28, 1945, tasked with the monumental mission of building an entirely new educational system which was of the people, by the people, and for the people. From 1945-1954, popular education movements miraculously eradicated illiteracy for millions, while schools expanded to train essential human resources for resistance and reconstruction. This legacy of immense contribution has been consistently affirmed by leaders, who note that education has played a crucial role in the nation’s “developmental miracles” and remains a significant force behind the country’s modern success and unprecedented national fortune. In recognition of these pivotal contributions, the Ministry of Education and Training has been bestowed with numerous prestigious awards, including one Gold Star Order, three Ho Chi Minh Orders, three Independence Orders, three Labor Orders, and one Fatherland Protection Order.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam