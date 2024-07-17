NA Vice Chairman hosts US Senator

NA VC Tran Quang Phuong hosted a reception in Hanoi on Jul 17 for US Senator Tammy Duckworth who affirmed that the visit demonstrates the importance her delegation attaches to boost relations between the two countries and their parliaments.

National Assembly Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong (R) hosts US Senator Tammy Duckworth (Photo: VNA)

The senator told the host that accompanying her this time were representatives in the fields of external affairs and economics and trade, with a hope to discuss opportunities and measures to promote strategic cooperation with Vietnam in various aspects.

Speaking highly of Vietnam's leadership role within ASEAN, she emphasized that the US wants to increase its presence in the region and strengthen collaboration with Vietnam to contribute to peace, stability, and prosperity in the area.

She expressed her belief that in the coming time, the two countries will have more meaningful and substantial delegation exchanges and activities to further enhance relations between the two countries and their legislatures, adding that there is a group of young senators in the US Congress who are continuing the work of their predecessors in nurturing and promoting the US-Vietnam cooperation.

Regarding future collaboration opportunities, Duckworth said that the US Congress recently passed several bills aiming at opening up opportunities for cooperation between the US and other countries in manufacturing, particularly in producing electric transformers, solar panel equipment, and "super-chip" circuit boards.

The US is seeking potential partner countries in these sectors, the senator stressed, saying she believes that these are potential areas for cooperation between the two countries in the coming time, thereby contributing to economic development for each nation and promoting the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

Duckworth also highlighted the potential for cooperation between universities of both countries in researching green technology, renewable energy and innovation. She shared her initiative to foster cooperation between Mekong and Mississippi rivers, aiming to collaborate on riverbank erosion control, efficient river management and use, and management of inland waterway operations.

Agreeing with the senator’s ideas, Phuong said that beyond traditional fields, the new sectors mentioned by the guest are potential areas for cooperation between the two countries in the future. He showed his hope that the US Congress will support and facilitate the two countries’ collaboration in these areas.

He affirmed that Vietnam consistently regards the US as one of its leading important partners and values the US’s consistent message of supporting a strong, independent, self-reliant, and prosperous Vietnam.

As economic, trade, and investment cooperation is a prominent area of collaboration between the two countries, the Vietnamese NA always implements timely policies to create favorable conditions for foreign businesses, including those from the US, to invest in Vietnam, Phuong stated.

The NA Vice Chairman said he is delighted at the continued stable cooperation between the two nations in defense and security, especially in the efforts related to post-war consequences, searching for remains of Vietnamese soldiers, as well as searching and repatriating remains of US soldiers listed as missing in the wartime in Vietnam.

He showed his hope that both sides will further enhance cooperation in these areas, and the US will assist Vietnam in raising its capacity to participate in UN peacekeeping missions, improving its capabilities in search and rescue work in disasters to address climate change impacts, and supporting the removal of Vietnam from the list of 12 countries with non-market economies, and gradually recognizing it as a market economy.

Phuong went on to say that Vietnam considers cooperation between the two parliaments as one of the pillars in the bilateral relations, and the NA appreciates the role of the US Senate and House of Representatives and Senator Tammy Duckworth personally in having positive impacts on the ties.

As the senator is scheduled to have working sessions with representatives from several Vietnamese ministries and sectors, the NA Vice Chairman showed his wish that the two sides will continue discussing measures to realize potential collaboration opportunities and open up new chances to further promote the bilateral ties.

VNA