NA Deputies advocate for funding digital tech startups

National Assembly Deputies have presented a proposal for the provision of financial support to digital technology startups.

At yesterday’s workshop

They made the proposal at yesterday’s workshop held by the Ho Chi Minh City delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies to provide comments on the draft Law on Digital Technology Industry. National Assembly deputy Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, attended the event.

At the workshop, NA deputies raised several concerns and suggested that the draft law should clearly define the boundaries between digital technology and information technology, to avoid overlapping with existing legislation.

Vice President Nguyen Vinh Huy of the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association noted that the concept of the digital technology industry remains broad; therefore, it has been overlapping with fields like telecommunications and cybersecurity.

He thus proposed that the law should clearly define fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data, blockchain, cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT). This will help clearly define the scope of application of the law, avoiding overlap with current legal documents.

Dr. Nguyen Vinh Huy also proposed adding policies to support businesses in cooperating with training institutions to provide high-quality human resources to develop digital technology.

Moreover, he recommended the introduction of fiscal incentives and financial assistance for emerging enterprises, as well as the development of a formalized mechanism designed to foster research and technology transfer.

Meanwhile, Deputy Head of Ho Chi Minh City National University’s Inspection and Legal Department Thai Thi Tuyet Dung suggested that there should be a policy to develop human resources in this field including credit policy, supporting study and living expenses for Vietnamese students, lecturers and experts to study, research and exchange academic knowledge about digital technology domestically and abroad.

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan