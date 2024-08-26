National

NA convenes eighth extraordinary session to scrutinize personnel affairs

The 15th National Assembly (NA) opened its eighth extraordinary session in Hanoi on August 26 to consider personnel work.

An overview of 15th National Assembly's eighth extraordinary session (Photo: VNA)

Attending the event are Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Luong Cuong, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien, other Party and State leaders, and leaders of centrally-run agencies and localities.

During the one-day session, the legislature plans to discuss and give opinions on the removal of the Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court and the Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy who are about to take on other duties.

It will also approve the removal of one Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Justice for other duties, as well as the removal of another Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment from their work. Additionally, one member of the 15th NA will be dismissed at this session.

The legislative body is also expected to discuss and provide opinions on the addition of one Deputy Prime Minister for the 15th NA term; and approve the appointment of three other Deputy Prime Ministers, along with the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment and the Minister of Justice; and elect the Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court and the Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man asked deputies to promote democracy, uphold a strong sense of responsibility, and thoroughly review and discuss the personnel decisions to ensure that the personnel work is done in a strict manner compliant to laws and aligns with the Party's regulations and the State’s laws, thus resulting in a high level of consensus and unity.

