NA Chairman receives new Korean Ambassador to Vietnam

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man on August 5 received Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnam Choi Young-sam who has started his term of office in Vietnam.

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man (right) on August 5 receives Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnam Choi Young-sam. (Photo: VNA)

Man asked the ambassador to convey his thanks to Prime Minister Han Duck Soo - Special Envoy of the Korean President - for leading a Korean delegation to Vietnam to pay their respects to General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, which demonstrated the sincere sentiments of the Korean Government and people towards the Vietnamese Government and people and the late Party chief.

He said that Vietnam - RoK relations are developing fruitfully. In December 2022, the two countries upgraded the relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, showing that the bilateral cooperation has developed in different fields, including economy, trade, industry, services, tourism, and labour.

The top Vietnamese legislator said that developing relations with the RoK is a top priority in Vietnam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification.

The RoK is currently a major investor in Vietnam. Two-way trade is expected to reach about 100 billion USD in 2025 and 150 billion USD by 2030. To achieve these goals, the two sides need to strive vigorously with specific solutions, prioritising the fields of economy, trade, import and export, Man said.

The Vietnamese NA will issue preferential mechanisms and policies to attract investment not only for Korean enterprises but also for firms around the world to invest and do business in Vietnam, and monitor agreements and documents signed between the two countries, he said.

As the RoK has strengths in high-tech industry, semiconductor technology, education, healthcare, among others, Man suggested the two countries continue to promote cooperation in these fields.

He noted that about 270,000 Vietnamese nations are working and living in the RoK and about 200,000 Koreans are working and living in Vietnam, added they are bridges for good relations between the two countries.

Man suggested that in the coming time, the two countries should increase exchanges and delegations at all levels and high levels, and further consolidate trust and mutual understanding between the two countries and the two NAs.

For his part, Choi agreed that the Vietnam - RoK relationship is developing very brilliantly, affirming that he will make every effort to promote the cooperative ties between the two countries, consolidate political trust through promoting high-level exchanges and exchanges between the two legislative bodies.

According to the ambassador, economic cooperation is a pillar in the bilateral relationship. The Korean government and businesses are interested in promoting investment in Vietnam in the fields of high technology, and semiconductor technology.

He hoped that in the coming time, the Vietnamese NA will issue mechanisms and policies, and create favourable conditions for Korean businesses to invest and do business in Vietnam and for the Korean community to live, study and work in the Southeast Asian country; and promote the implementation of cooperation projects in which the RoK has strengths and Vietnam has needs, such as clean energy, renewable energy, semiconductors, and high-tech electronics.

