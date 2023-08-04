NA chairman Hue, Indonesian House speaker Maharani hold official talks

The year 2023 is the 10th anniversary of the two countries’ strategic ties, which include parliamentary cooperation.

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on Friday morning held official talks with Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives Puan Maharani, praising the development of the Vietnam-Indonesia strategic partnership.

National Assembly (NA) chairman Hue congratulated the Indonesian House of Representatives on successfully organizing the G20 Summit as the group’s president in 2022, and believed that Indonesia would see similar achievement as the chair of the 2023 ASEAN and ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).

Indonesian House speaker Maharani said: “We welcome the cooperation between the two countries and the importance of stability in the region through diplomacy.

“We have had the opportunity to discuss the role of the parliaments in achieving the bilateral trade target, which currently stands at US$11 billion.

“I also hope that this will be the occasion for the two countries to strengthen and elevate bilateral ties to a new height.”

The two leaders agreed to aim for more than US$15 billion in two-way trade in the near future, striving towards a more balanced direction that facilitates trade and promotes strategic supply chain development that could take advantage of both countries’ strengths.

NA chairman Hue also proposed that Indonesia open its market to Vietnam’s agricultural produce, especially halal food and fruits.

The country leaders also agreed to strengthen measures that promote trade and create favorable conditions for businesses to diversify areas of investment and cooperation.

The two countries will exchange experiences in legislative work, aiming for cooperation in global issues such as just energy transition and safe digital transformation.

They also agreed to increase delegation exchanges at all levels and collaboration in various fields, including culture, education and tourism.

Vietnam and Indonesia are striving towards a better connection through a higher frequency of commercial flights, including an expected direct flight route between Hanoi and Jakarta.

They will also enhance cooperation at sea and in fisheries, and work on issues related to illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

NA chairman Hue and House speaker Maharani agreed to strengthen consultation and coordination in regional and international forums, including the AIPA, Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF), while also promoting the unity and the central role of ASEAN, and supporting each other in issues of mutual concerns.

The two leaders emphasised the importance of peace, stability, safety, security and freedom of navigation in the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea), together maintaining the solidarity and common stance of ASEAN on the matter.

They will also promote the implementation Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), as well as the negotiations for Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC), in an effective way in accordance with international laws and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

NA chairman Hue and House speaker Maharani also signed a cooperation agreement between the two legislative bodies and attended a press conference following their talks.