National

NA approves resolution on UK’s CPTPP accession protocol

The National Assembly on June 25 morning ratified a resolution approving the UK’s accession protocol to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), with 94.25 percent of votes in favor.

na-7387.jpg.webp
The NA on June 25 morning ratifies a resolution approving the UK’s accession protocol to CPTPP (Photo: VNA)

Presenting the report on NA deputies' feedback, Chairman of the NA’s Foreign Affairs Committee Vu Hai Ha said all legislators agreed on the necessity of ratification.

The UK has committed to a higher level of market opening for Vietnam than other CPTPP countries and higher than the commitments under the UK – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) for some important issues. Under the CPTPP’s commitments, the UK will recognise that Vietnam’s manufacturing industries operate under market-based economic conditions, he said.

The NA’s ratification will make Vietnam among the first six CPTPP member countries to approve the UK’s accession protocol.

This demonstrates Vietnam’s proactiveness and responsibility in accelerating bilateral trade and investment relations with the UK, affirms its role and position in regional and international arenas, creates new momentum for its socio-economic development, improves the legal system, and enhances the competitiveness of enterprises, Ha noted.

He added that the focus will be on intensifying the communications work to improve public awareness and understanding of CPTPP and UKVFTA, and effectively implement the trade pacts.

The Government has assigned relevant ministries and agencies to review and study amendments to the existing legal documents or issue new ones to guide the implementation of Vietnam's commitments to the UK.

According to the NA Standing Committee, six CPTPP members may complete their ratification of the accession protocol by October 16, 2024, meaning the protocol would come into force on December 16.

The NA Standing Committee has requested the Government have plans to improve the legal framework to implement the protocol when it takes effect, Ha said.

Vietnamplus

Tags

CPTPP NA Vietnam# UKVFTA market-based economic condition the UK’s accession protocol economic development United Kingdom

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn