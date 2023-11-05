Mongolian President wraps up State visit to Vietnam

Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Mongolia left Hanoi at noon on November 5, concluding their five-day State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of President Vo Van Thuong.

During the visit, the Mongolian delegation paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi and offered incense in tribute to fallen soldiers at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on the capital city's Bac Son street.

President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsuk met with Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong; held talks, witnessed the signing of cooperation documents, and joined a press conference and a banquet with President Vo Van Thuong. He also had meetings with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

During the talks and meetings, the leaders of the two countries engaged in practical discussions on measures to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields, including politics, national defense, security, economy, education, sci-tech, transportation, logistics, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchange, as well as global and regional issues of shared interest, toward creating a new framework for more comprehensive and substantive relations as the two countries will celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year.

The two sides agreed to increase delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels through the Party, State, Government, and National Assembly channels in flexible forms. They will coordinate the implementation of activities commemorating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2024; and promote the effective implementation of bilateral cooperation agreements, thereby contributing to strengthening political trust between the two countries.

The two sides agreed to continue to cooperate closely and support each other in regional and international forums of mutual interest such as the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), UNESCO, the International Conference “Ulaanbaatar Dialogue on Northeast Asian Security”, and Asia-Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG).

The two sides signed six cooperation documents during the Mongolian President's visit to Vietnam. On this occasion, the leaders of the two countries issued a joint statement.

Within his visit’s framework, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh attended the Vietnam-Mongolia Business Forum, visited the mobile calvary police force of the Mobile Police Force High Command under the Ministry of Public Security, and toured several economic and cultural establishments in Hoa Binh province, which borders Hanoi.