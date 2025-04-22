Business

MoIT revokes C/O issuance authority of VCCI

SGGPO

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has officially revoked the authority previously granted to the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) to issue Form A certificates of origin (C/O).

img-8430-76-4479.jpeg.jfif

According to the MoIT, Decision No.1103/QD-BCT has been issued to rescind VCCI’s delegated authority not only to issue C/O documents but also to certify unchanged origin of goods and register origin certification codes. This revocation applies to the powers previously entrusted to VCCI.

The move, as the MoIT explained, stems from a broader initiative to tighten State oversight over the issuance of preferential certificates of origin. Going forward, the issuance of Form A C/Os will be handled exclusively by agencies under the MoIT, in line with current regulations.

This decision follows a wave of concerns and reports of irregularities in the issuance of C/Os by certain VCCI branches, which have raised serious questions about transparency and compliance with origin rules—particularly in the context of exports to markets benefiting from preferential tariff treatments.

Effective from April 22, 2025, the decision simultaneously nullifies two prior documents that had previously authorized VCCI to issue Form A certificates of origin.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

Form A certificates of origin C/O VCCI MoIT Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ministry of Industry and Trade C/O issuance authority

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn