MoIT revokes C/O issuance authority of VCCI

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has officially revoked the authority previously granted to the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) to issue Form A certificates of origin (C/O).

According to the MoIT, Decision No.1103/QD-BCT has been issued to rescind VCCI’s delegated authority not only to issue C/O documents but also to certify unchanged origin of goods and register origin certification codes. This revocation applies to the powers previously entrusted to VCCI.

The move, as the MoIT explained, stems from a broader initiative to tighten State oversight over the issuance of preferential certificates of origin. Going forward, the issuance of Form A C/Os will be handled exclusively by agencies under the MoIT, in line with current regulations.

This decision follows a wave of concerns and reports of irregularities in the issuance of C/Os by certain VCCI branches, which have raised serious questions about transparency and compliance with origin rules—particularly in the context of exports to markets benefiting from preferential tariff treatments.

Effective from April 22, 2025, the decision simultaneously nullifies two prior documents that had previously authorized VCCI to issue Form A certificates of origin.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan