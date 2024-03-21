National

MoIC revokes business licenses of 30 postal enterprises

SGGP

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MoIC) issued a decision to revoke business licenses of 30 enterprises in the capital city of Hanoi failing to comply with the regulations on postal service supply activities.

x-8804.jpg
Illustrative photo

During the checking and inspection, the Ministry of Information and Communications also detected that the functional forces could not contact by phone or e-mail with 38 enterprises as registered and they had not operated in the registered address prescribed on the license.

Therefore, the MoIC required the enterprises to promptly contact the Postal Department to verify their operation status, otherwise they will be handled according to the regulations.

The MoIC required the postal service supply enterprises to strictly comply with legal regulations on postal services, ensuring the rights and interests of enterprises and customers.

By Tran Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

postal enterprises postal service supply activities Ministry of Information and Communications

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn