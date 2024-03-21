MoIC revokes business licenses of 30 postal enterprises

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MoIC) issued a decision to revoke business licenses of 30 enterprises in the capital city of Hanoi failing to comply with the regulations on postal service supply activities.

During the checking and inspection, the Ministry of Information and Communications also detected that the functional forces could not contact by phone or e-mail with 38 enterprises as registered and they had not operated in the registered address prescribed on the license.

Therefore, the MoIC required the enterprises to promptly contact the Postal Department to verify their operation status, otherwise they will be handled according to the regulations.

The MoIC required the postal service supply enterprises to strictly comply with legal regulations on postal services, ensuring the rights and interests of enterprises and customers.

By Tran Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong