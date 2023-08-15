Modern authentication device developed for flight check-in via VNeID

The Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order (C06, Public Security Ministry) yesterday informed that to better serve flight passengers at airports nationwide, C06 has developed a device to use VNeID for authentication.



This is a modern machine to help the airport staff and passengers minimize cost, time, and effort in the information checking step of the flight check-in procedure.

C06’s Deputy Director Vu Van Tan said that this device allows air travellers to scan their QR code provided by VNeID at the security gate to authenticate necessary information.

After scanning, common information and images of a passenger are displayed on the screen for the airport staff to verify and check whether they are the same as the ones printed on his or her ticket before allowing the person to board an airplane.

It takes the machine 2-3 seconds to display and authenticate the information of a passenger with his or her VNeID account instead of 10-15 seconds for airport staff members to read the hard copies of personal documents and verify the information with their eyes.

As to the concern that internet connection and mobile network in certain airports sited in mountainous areas and remote islands are too unstable and poor to use VNeID, or that the elderly find it a challenge to operate the app, C06 stated that the problem is due to weak infrastructure and is the responsibility of airport management units.

At present, C06 is proposing that Airports Corporation of Vietnam check and upgrade internet connection at all airports to ensure the smooth operation of authentication devices via VNeID to serve passengers in need.