Mobile operators to terminate services to subscribers with false information

Mobile operators have the right to terminate service to subscribers with incorrect information from March 31.

Yesterday, the Department of Telecommunication under the Ministry of Information and Communications held a meeting to exchange information on the plan to standardize subscriber information in Hanoi.

According to the Department of Telecommunications, telephone operating companies have implemented measures to connect and provide information of their subscribers for the national population data to implement the Prime Minister's decision approving the project ‘Developing the application of population data, identification and electronic authentication for national digital transformation in the period 2022-2025, with a vision to 2030’ (Project 06).

Mr. Nguyen Phong Nha, Deputy Director of the Department of Telecommunications, said that from March 31, telecommunication operators will start one-way locking to subscribers whose information does not match with the information in the national population data and two-way locking will be done later. After two months, contracts will be terminated if subscribers do not register correct personal information as per the present regulation.

At the meeting, mobile network operators Viettel, Vinaphone, and MobiFone committed to strict implementation of the regulation launched by the Department of Telecommunications. These operators also promised to create the most favorable conditions for people to provide correct information.

The Department of Telecommunications recommended mobile subscribers coordinate with telecommunication businesses to register correct information to avoid others from disguising them to perform illegal acts.