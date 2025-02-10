Ministry's action plan drives innovation, digital transformation in Vietnam

A concerted focus on innovation, digital transformation, and data-driven production will be instrumental in accelerating Vietnam’s path to high-income status and sustainable national security.

The Minister of Science and Technology has just released an action plan for implementing Government Resolution No.01/NQ-CP (dated January 8, 2025), concerning key tasks and solutions for the 2025 socio-economic development plan and state budget estimates, and Resolution No.02/NQ-CP (dated January 8, 2025), addressing key tasks and solutions for improving the business environment and enhancing national competitiveness in 2025.

Within this plan, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) identifies institutional breakthroughs as the core one. Currently, the MoST is collaborating closely with National Assembly bodies to review and incorporate feedback from deputies, refining the draft Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Standards and Technical Regulations.

Simultaneously, the ministry is developing and finalizing another three draft laws, namely the Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Product and Goods Quality; the Law on Science-Technology and Innovation; and the revised Law on Atomic Energy.

In accordance with Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW (dated December 22, 2024) of the Politburo on breakthrough developments in science-technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, the MoST will prioritize amending, supplementing, and completing the legal framework to implement piloting, breakthrough, and specific mechanisms for science and technology and innovation.

This includes continuing to refine mechanisms and policies for developing public science-technology organizations, building and perfecting institutions and policies to foster a rapid, healthy, and effective market for science-technology, startup, and innovation, as well as science-technology enterprises.

According to Deputy Minister Bui The Duy of Science and Technology, Resolution No.57-NQ/TW offers highly innovative perspectives to address institutional bottlenecks in science-technology and innovation.

For instance, it establishes the principle that investment in science-technology, innovation, and digital transformation is a long-term endeavor, not a short-term one. This implies accepting a degree of latency and risk.

It also necessitates updating and adjusting mechanisms and policies related to public procurement investment, intellectual property, and the management of science and technology projects, enabling lead units to own research results, thereby incentivizing further investment, research, development, and application. This represents a significant shift in understanding and approach to the management, investment, and development of science and technology and innovation.

Coupled with the decisive implementation of streamlining and reorganizing the political system, Resolution No.57-NQ/TW is seen as a “golden key” to facilitate the nation’s transformation and entry into a new era. Science-technology, innovation, and digital transformation are the foundation and the means to achieve the goals set for 2030 and 2045.

The resolute and timely implementation of Resolution No.57-NQ/TW can be considered the key in institutional reform within science and technology, which unleashes creativity, labor potential, and diverse social resources.

The focus on innovation, digital transformation, evolving work practices, together with the accumulation of new, data-driven means of production will be crucial in propelling Vietnam towards becoming a high-income nation, while ensuring sustainable national defense and security.

By Tran Luu – Translated by Thanh Tam